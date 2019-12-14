UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Justice Of Pakistan Condemns PIC Lahore Attack

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 11:46 PM

Chief Justice of Pakistan condemns PIC Lahore attack

Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa on Saturday condemned the attack on the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) Lahore and hoped that better sense would prevail in the aftermath of the incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa on Saturday condemned the attack on the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) Lahore and hoped that better sense would prevail in the aftermath of the incident.

He made these remarks while addressing a national conference on expeditious justice here at the Federal Judicial academy.

The chief Justice said people should be mindful of the respect that was attached to the professions of lawyers and doctors and hoped that better sense would prevail not only regarding the issue or in its aftermath but also in the future."I cannot comment more on this as the matter is sub judice at the Lahore High Court (LHC)," he added.

He said he had always believed divinity, law, and medicine to be the noblest of professions. He called on those employed in these professions to make every effort to keep the nobility of such professions intact.

The chief justice also spoke of the reforms brought over the last eleven months to a justice system fraught with delays.

He said many bridges were crossed, but one thing was constant: the desire to do something. "We will not go down without a fight. Lord Almighty has given us an opportunity to serve our people and we shall not allow this opportunity to go to waste," he added.

Discussing the performance of Model Courts, the chief justice said people were provided speedy justice with the help of model courts, adding now litigants were requesting to shift their cases to model courts.

Justice Khosa said the judiciary focused on two things primarily. First, the rollover system was changed and continuous hearings were held at model courts. Secondly, the judiciary held the state responsible for producing witnesses and evidence before the court.

He said the state had delegated the task of producing evidence and witnesses to the complainant.

He thanked lawyers and judges for their support in ensuring the success of model courts.

Related Topics

Lahore Attack Chief Justice Lahore High Court Lawyers Court Punjab Institute Of Cardiology

Recent Stories

Prime Minister meets Saudi crown prince; discusses ..

36 seconds ago

Cairo Considers East Libyan Parliament to Be Only ..

21 minutes ago

Berlusconi hoping to lure Ibrahimovic to third div ..

21 minutes ago

Damascus's Old City Declared Car-Free on Saturday

29 minutes ago

'Beware a wounded buffalo,' warns new South Africa ..

29 minutes ago

Prime Minister pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (PBU ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.