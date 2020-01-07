UrduPoint.com
Chief Justice Of Pakistan Condoles Death Of Fakhruddin G. Ebrahim

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 07:42 PM

Chief Justice of Pakistan condoles death of Fakhruddin G. Ebrahim

The Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed and other Judges of Supreme Court have expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Justice Fakhruddin G. Ebrahim, former Adhoc Judge of the top court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :The Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed and other Judges of Supreme Court have expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Justice Fakhruddin G. Ebrahim, former Adhoc Judge of the top court.

They have extended their heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathies to members of the bereaved family of the departed soul.

They prayed to Almighty Allah to shower His blessings upon the departed soul and give patience to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity (Ameen).

