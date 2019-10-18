UrduPoint.com
Chief Justice Of Pakistan Distributes Appreciation Certificates Among Top Performing Judges Of Model Criminal Trial Courts

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 08:32 PM

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khan Khosa Friday distributed certificates of appreciation to the top performing judges of the model criminal trial courts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khan Khosa Friday distributed certificates of appreciation to the top performing judges of the model criminal trial courts of the country.

He lauded the efforts of the model court judges and termed it a huge contribution to the national task of expeditious justice initiative.

The chief justice interacted with the Model Court judges and inquired about their respective jurisdictions vis-a-vis working environment.

He appreciated the unprecedental co-operation of the bar as well as other departments of the justice sector, and maintained that this sacred task could not be achieved without active support by the chief justices of all the high courts, lawyers, police, prosecution and health department.

The ceremony started with the recitation of the Holy Quran. Raja Jahanzaib Akhtar Additional Director Model Courts presented the welcome note. Sohail Nasir Director General of Model Courts of Pakistan presented the performance of the model courts. The presentation reflected the contributions of the model court judges under the expeditious justice initiative and comparative analysis of their performance in ordinary circumstances.

Hayat Ali Shah Director General Federal Judicial academy also addressed the judges.

From among the judges who earned honour included Mohammed Afzal Majoka Additional Sessions Judge Gujranwala, who clinched six positions in the Punjab and overall Pakistan.

Other position holders from the Punjab included Syed Mohammed Azam Javed Additional Sessions Judge Sadiqabad, Malik Ejaz Asif Additional Sessions Judge Esa Khel, Tajamul Hussain Additional Sessions Judge Daska and Mohammed Nadeem Additional Sessions Judge Ferozwala.

Distinction holders from Sindh included Faraz Ahmed Chandio Baloch Additional Sessions Judge Karachi south, Hasan Ali Kalwar Additional Sessions Judge kashmor at Kandhkot, Nazakat Ali Tanwari Additional Sessions Judges Khairpur, Hafiz Misbah uddin Phulpoto Additional Sessions Judge Sukkur, Javed Iqbal Additional Sessions Judge Karachi (East), Shahid Ahmed Awan Additional Sessions Judge Karachi (Malir).

From Balochistan Dost Mohammed Mandokhail Additional Sessions Judge Quetta clinched all all three provincial positions in Murder, Narcotics and Joint category.

