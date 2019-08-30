Chief Justice of Pakistan distributes awards among MCTC judges

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa presided over award distribution ceremony of Model Criminal Trial Courts (MCTC) Judges at Supreme Court of Pakistan here on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) : Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa presided over award distribution ceremony of Model Criminal Trial Courts (MCTC) Judges at Supreme Court of Pakistan here on Friday.

The ceremony was attended by Sohail Nasir Director General Model Courts of Pakistan, Hayat Ali Shah DG FJA, EJI Team and position holder MCTC Judges from all over the country.

Addressing the participants, the Chief Justice of Pakistan Khosa said that indeed Model Courts materialized the vision of expeditious and inexpensive justice as envisaged in Article 37(d) of the Constitution of 1973, which otherwise was just a dream before establishment of Model Criminal Trial Courts in the country.

Efforts, devotion and commitment on part of MCTC Judges turned the dream of speedy and inexpensive justice into reality and litigants are getting prompt relief, he added.

He said that the credit went to the Judges which rejuvenated the ailing judicial system under existing and available resources and without any amendments in the given law. It has instilled a new spirit into masses to repose confidence in the institution of judiciary, which otherwise had always been blamed of undue delays, he added.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan was informed that 12,584 murder and narcotics cases have been decided in about five months by 167 model trial courts set up across the country to conduct swift trials.

The Chief Justice appreciated the services rendered by Judges for this glorious national cause and distributed awards to the MCTC judges for deciding maximum number of cases.

Amongst position holders were Sohail Nasir session judge Islamabad West who earned 5 distinctions, while securing first position in overall Pakistan in murder category and third position in joint murder and narcotics categories. Apart from him Munir Ahmed Mari Sessions judge Loralai, Zafar Jaan Additional Sessions judge Barkhan, Asadullah kakar Additional Sessions judge Dera Murad Jamali, Tahir Humayun Additional sessions judge Gawadar, Zafarullah Khan Bazai Sessions judge Quetta, Rahim Dad Khilji Additional Sessions judge Dalbandin, Nouroz Khan Hoth Additional Sessions Judge Dera Bugti, Inayat ullah kakar Additional Sessions judge Harnai, Sadullah khan Bazai Sessions judge Kalat, Alamgir Khan Hotak Additional Sessions judge kohlu, Allah Dad Roshan Sessions Judge Noshki, Mohammed Anwar Mohammad Shai Additional sessions Judge Panjgoor, Mohammed Rafiq Sessions Judge Turbat, Barkat Ali Marghazani Additional sessions judge Ziarat earned distinctions from High court of Balochistan Quetta.

Likewise from Peshawar High Court, Peshawar Arbab Sohail Hamid additional sessions judge Charsadda, MS Zainab Rahman additional sessions judge Abbottabad, MS Nadia Syed Additional sessions judge Mardan, Mohammad Zaib Khan Additional sessions judge Swabi Usman wali Additional sessions judge Dera Ismail Khan and Syed Anees Badshah Bukhari Sessions Judge Kohistan Lower earned distinctions.

From Lahore High Court Lahore Farhan Mudassar additional sessions judge Sargodha, Mohammed Wajid manhas additional sessions judge kasur, Raja Shahid zameer additional sessions judge Rawalpindi, Ghulam Shabbir Hussain additional sessions judge Jhelum, Raja Mohammed Ajmal Khan additional sessions judge Mianwali and ch. Zia Ullah Additional sessions judge sheikhupura earned honours.

From High court of Sindh, Karachi Naveed Ahmed Soomro additional sessions judge Karachi (Malir), Liaquat Ali khoso additional sessions judge Karachi (Central), Ghulam Qadir Tunio Additional sessions judge kambar shaddad Kot, Syed zulfiqar Ali Shah sessions judge Tando Muhammad Khan, Halim Ahmed Additional Sessions judge Karachi (East) and Shayam Lal Ladhani Additional Sessions Judge Larkana earned distinctions.

In the end certificates of appreciation were distributed amongst EJI team.