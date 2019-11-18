Chief Justice of Pakistan distributes awards among Model Court judges

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa Monday presided over Award Distribution Ceremony of Model Criminal Trial Courts (MCTC) Judges in Supreme Court of Pakistan

The ceremony was attended by Sohail Nasir DG MCTC, Hayat Ali Shah DG FJA, Ms. Huma Chughtai, Mr. Hafeez Ullah Khan, Abdul Matin, Muhammad Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Waqar Hussain, Mian Maqsood Ahmed, islam Hafiz, Danish mukhtar deputy directors EJI cell and position holder MCAC & MCTC Judges from all over the country.

Addressing the participants, the CJP said that indeed Model Courts materialized the vision of expeditious and inexpensive justice as envisaged in Article 37(d) of the Constitution of 1973 of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, which otherwise was just a dream before establishment of Model Criminal Trial Courts in the country. Efforts, devotion and commitment on the part of model court judges turned the dream of speedy and inexpensive justice into reality and litigants are getting prompt relief.

The credit goes to the Model Court Judges who rejuvenated the ailing judicial system under existing and available resources and without any amendments in the given law. It has instilled a new spirit into masses to repose confidence in the institution of judiciary, which otherwise had always been blamed of undue delays.

The ceremony started with the recitation of Holy Quran.

After the welcome address by Raja Jahanzaib Akhtar Additional Director Model Courts, Hyatt Ali Shah director general Federal judicial academy lauded the efforts of the model court judges and termed it a huge contribution towards the national cause.

Thereafter, Sohail Nasir Director General Model Courts of Pakistan presented the performance of Model Civil Appellate Courts and Model Trial Magistrate Courts who had started functioning from 15th July 2019.

Sohail Nasir apprised the participants that during a brief period of 88 days, model civil appellate courts decided record number of 19,316 cases, likewise Model Trial Magistrate Courts have decided 18,908 cases and also recorded statements of 39,906 witnesses.

He informed the Chief Justice that there were 26 jurisdictions where all four categories of civil appeals , civil revisions, family and rent appeals had been decided and pendency was reduced to zero by Model Civil Appellate Courts.

There are five jurisdictions where Model Trial Magistrate Courts have decided all the pending criminal cases.

The Chief Justice appreciated the services rendered by Judges for this glorious national cause and distributed awards to the Model Court judges for deciding maximum number of cases.

