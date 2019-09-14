UrduPoint.com
Chief Justice of Pakistan for judges to give judgments with honesty: Chief Justice of Pakistan

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa on Saturday said that judges should hand down the judgments with honesty and principle

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa on Saturday said that judges should hand down the judgments with honesty and principle.

Addressing the launching ceremony of a book "History of Pakistan Reinterpreted" written by Senator S.M Zafar at a local hotel, he said the success in advocacy lies in only hard work.

The CJP said that judges should not be demoralized in any situation, adding that judges were deciding cases as per law and the constitution. "We have achieved significant successes within the same system", he maintained.

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa said that most of the analysts started commenting on the decisions of judiciary without reading judgments and having the know how of laws.

He said that anything could be achieved, if tasks were performed with positive thinking. He said that model courts had shown outstanding performance during the last four months and disposed of a number of cases for ensuring prompt justice to the people.

Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa emphasized that judges should focus on quality of cases by exploring facts and other dimensions. "It is need of the hour to put our house in order," he maintained.

Highlighting the various aspects of book "History of Pakistan Reinterpreted", the CJP said that country's history, two nation theory, Pakistan resolution and other concepts were discussed in this book, adding that author of the book Senator S.M Zafar had great academic and advocacy achievements so that youth should follow him to explore in practicing the law.

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, appreciating the services of S.M Zafar said that he was not just a brilliant lawyer but also promoter of love for art and culture.

He said that certain events had changed the world but the historians had effectively penned down the facts and details of the historic events so that coming generations could have a look to past.

