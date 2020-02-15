UrduPoint.com
Chief Justice Of Pakistan For Strict Cyber Laws

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 08:37 PM

Chief Justice of Pakistan for strict cyber laws

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Saturday urged the government to introduce strict cyber laws in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Saturday urged the government to introduce strict cyber laws in the country.

Addressing a seminar on cyber crimes organized by the Punjab Judicial academy at a local hotel here, CJP Gulzar Ahmed said there was a general impression that cyber crimes occurred on Facebook and Whatsapp only which was wrong.

The CJP said that the concerned institutions in Pakistan should not take the cyber crime as ordinary but take it serious to provide help to the affectees.

"We need to learn to distinct the cyber and ordinary crimes to provide relief to the victims and that too taking a quick action" he said, adding that both, positive and negative users of mobile phones and computers needed counseling.

Chief Justice Lahore High Court Mamoon Rashid Sheikh said on the occasion that Punjab Judicial Academy was a best institution which was playing its due role.

"Enforcement of cyber laws in this digital era was essential," the CJ LHC said.

He said "The information technology and digital business have changed our lives." On this occasion, Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan, Justice Shahid Waheed, Justice Ali Baqar Najfi,Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed, Justice Mujahid Mustqeem Ahmed, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh AdvocateGeneral Punjab Ahmed Jamal Sukhera, Director General Punjab Judicial Academy Habibullah Amir, other judges, lawyers, representatives of Forensic Agency, FIA and Punjab Police were also present.

