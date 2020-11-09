UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Justice Of Pakistan Forms Bench To Hear Review Appeals In Justice Isa Case

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 07:51 PM

Chief Justice of Pakistan forms bench to hear review appeals in Justice Isa case

Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed has formed a six-member larger bench to hear review appeals in the Justice Qazi Faez Isa case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed has formed a six-member larger bench to hear review appeals in the Justice Qazi Faez Isa case.

The larger bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial will hear the review appeals filed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Mrs Sarina Isa and different bar associations against the apex court's June 19 short order on November 16.

The court in its decision void the reference and referred the matter of properties to the Federal board of Revenue (FBR). The review appeals were filed against sending the case of Justice Qazi Isa's family properties to FBR.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice June November FBR Family Court

Recent Stories

Transatlantic Relations Stand to Gain With Biden's ..

38 seconds ago

US Ready to Sit Down With Russian Counterparts to ..

40 seconds ago

Eight Students Injured, One Killed by Blast in Afg ..

42 seconds ago

7th int'l 'LPG Conference & Expo-2020' to be held ..

47 seconds ago

Sparing no words for Trump, Merkel vows cooperatio ..

4 minutes ago

Swiss financial sector still stuck in fossil fuels ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.