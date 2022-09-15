Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial on Thursday formed a three-member special bench to hear Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf leader Dr Shahbaz Gill's petition regarding alleged torture

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial on Thursday formed a three-member special bench to hear Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf leader Dr Shahbaz Gill's petition regarding alleged torture.

The bench would be headed by Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and comprising Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail.

Shahbaz Gill had challenged the Islamabad High Court's order regarding his two-day custody to the police despite allegations of torture.