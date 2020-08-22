UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 10:40 PM

Chief Justice of Pakistan forms five benches for next week

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed has constituted two benches at the principal seat Islamabad, two benches at Karachi Registry and one bench at Lahore Registry to hear a number of important cases during the next week, starting from Monday

A two-member comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed would hear cases including appeals against National Accountability Bureau (NAB) seeking bails and suspension of sentences, appeals against death sentences, life imprisonment, admission matters of different educational institutions, petition regarding multi-stories buildings contrary to provisions of the building and Khawaja Anver Majid v. National Accountability Bureau through its Chairman & another as petitioner being Chairman of the Omni Group has given instructions to his employee of Finance Department to open fake bank accounts and routed illegitimate funds for layering then integrated them in the equity of Summit Bank while the two-member bench comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Sardar Tariq Masood would hear the cases including at the principal seat Islamabad.

A two-member bench of the court comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Faisal Arab and the second bench comprised of Justice Maqbool Baqar and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah would hear cases at SC Karachi Registry.

The three-member bench headed by Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and comprising Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi would hear cases at the SC branch registry Lahore.

According to cause list, no adjournment on any ground would be granted and no application for adjournment through fax would be placed before the court.

Furthermore, if the counsel is unable to appear for any reason, the advocate-on-record would be required to argue the case.

