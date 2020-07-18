UrduPoint.com
Chief Justice Of Pakistan Forms Five Benches And A Larger Bench For Next Week

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 05:11 PM

Chief Justice of Pakistan forms five benches and a larger bench for next week

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed has constituted a five member larger bench and three benches at the principal seat Islamabad and one bench each at Lahore and Karachi Registries to hear a number of important cases during the next week, starting from Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 )

A special bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan would hear on Wednesday Suo Moto Contempt Proceedings against Matiullah Jan Journalist/Columnist regarding disrespecting the Court under Article 204 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973 read with Section 3/4 of the Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003.

On Tuesday, a five-member larger bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Mushir Alam, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel would hear suo moto action regarding combating the pandemic of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The first bench comprised of Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel. The second bench comprised of Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan. The two-member third bench comprised of Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Yahya Afridi.

During the week the court would hear many important cases including different appeals filed by government employees regarding appointment, dismissal, regularization and promotion, pension matters of retired employees, Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation thr. its Project Director, Hyderabad v. Province of Sindh thr. Secretary Energy Department, Govt. of Sindh, Karachi & others regarding renewal of Mining lease, writ petition seeking information regarding Two Missing Persons having sentenced by Military Courts, appeals against National Accountability Bureau (NAB) seeking bails and suspension of sentences, election matters of different parliamentarians, petitions regarding excessive fee structure of Private Medical Colleges, tax matters of different individuals, Educational Institutions Cases regarding admission matters, contempt of court petitions regarding non-compliance of court order in H.

R.C.39438-S/2018 in the matter regarding investigation of murder and request for protection and Secretary Land Utilization Department, board of Revenue, Sindh Karachi misused his authority by illegally and fraudulently issuing offer letter with challan for payment of differential amount in respect of 7 Acre land out of 30-31 acre land.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial would hear Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and another v. Federation of Pakistan through Secretary Cabinet Division and others regarding Declaration of Sections 74 and 75 of the Sindh Local Government Act, 2013 and Section 18 of the Sindh Building Control Ordinance, 1979 as Ultra Vires of the Constitution in his chamber on Monday. He would also hear Organization for Peace, Justice and education through its Chairman v. Federation of Pakistan through Secretary M/o Interior Govt. of Pakistan regarding banning Vulgar Slogans Raised and Play Cards Displayed During March for Women Rights on Thursday.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali shah would hear cases at SC Lahore Registry while a three-member bench comprising Justice Faisal Arab, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar would hear cases at SC Karachi Registry.

According to cause list, no adjournment on any ground would be granted and no application for adjournment through fax would be placed before the court. Furthermore, if the counsel is unable to appear for any reason, the advocate-on-record would be required to argue the case.

