UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Justice Of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmad Forms Bench To Hear Bail Pleas Of Saad Rafique, Salman Rafique

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 06:59 PM

Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmad forms bench to hear bail pleas of Saad Rafique, Salman Rafique

Newly sworn-in Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmad on Saturday constituted a bench to hear bail petitions filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Member of National Assembly (MNA) Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique in the Paragon Housing Society reference

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st December, 2019) Newly sworn-in Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmad on Saturday constituted a bench to hear bail petitions filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Member of National Assembly (MNA) Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique in the Paragon Housing Society reference.Justice Ejazul Ahsan and Justice Aminuddin Khan will take up the bail petitions on December 23 - the day when Khawaja brothers' judicial remand will expire.Meanwhile, the court has issued notices to the defense counsel advocate Ashtar Ausaf Ali and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Prosecutor.On Dec.

9, an accountability court had extended their judicial remand in the same case, while Justice Jawadul Hassan had also allowed Mr Rafique to attend the National Assembly's session in Islamabad.

"I want to say something in the court," Rafique had pleaded in the courtroom, adding: "Trial in the open court is the basic right of every person, everyone can hear the [proceedings] of the case.""In my case, court reporters are not being allowed to enter the courtroom, and facts are being hidden from the general public" Rafique had told the court."Police [in every hearing] prevent lawyers, reporters and visitors from entering in the courtroom."To this, the judge had directed the police to not resist lawyers and reporters from entering in the courtroom during hearings.

"If you can't provide security, then I will call rangers [for it]," the judge had remarked.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Islamabad National Assembly Rangers Police National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Khawaja Saad Rafique Lawyers Same December Muslim From Court Housing

Recent Stories

Atif Aslam blessed with another child asks fans fo ..

15 minutes ago

&#039;UAE FA Retreat&#039; launches

29 minutes ago

Mural in Abu Dhabi showcases nation&#039;s diversi ..

30 minutes ago

‘I think Musharraf was not a traitor,’ Sheikh ..

34 minutes ago

COAS Bajwa meets PM Khan, discuss prevailing situa ..

37 minutes ago

US're-designates' Pakistan as 'country of particul ..

29 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.