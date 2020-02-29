Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar presides over NJPMC meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ):A meeting of the National Judicial (Policy Making) Committee, (NJPMC), was held under the Chairmanship of Chief Justice of Pakistan and Chairman NJPMC, Justice Gulzar Ahmed here at Lahore Branch Registry of the apex court on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by the members of the NJPMC including Chief Justice Federal Shariat Court Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzai, Chief Justice High Court of Sindh Justice Ahmed Ali M. Shaikh, Chief Justice Peshawar High Court , Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth, Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Justice Athar Minallah, Chief Justice, High Court of Balochistan Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, and Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh, Secretary National Judicial (Policy Making) Committee (NJPMC) Dr Muhammad Raheem Awan convened the meeting, said a press release.

The meeting was also attended by Justice Mushir Alam, Senior Puisne Judge, Supreme Court of Pakistan, Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan, Senior Puisne Judge, Lahore High Court, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Senior Puisne Judge, High Court of Balochistan, Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan, Senior Puisne Judge, Peshawar High Court, Justice Aamer Farooq, Senior Puisne Judge, Islamabad High Court, and Justice Syed Muhammad Farooq Shah, Judge, Federal Shariat Court.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan welcomed the participants and remarked that the NJPMC in order to provide speedy and expeditious justice to the deserving litigants has done substantial work under its mandate, however there was still room for further progress. He said that the vacancies in all cadres of judiciary and Administrative Tribunals and Special Courts be immediately filled for clearance of backlog.

The Secretary NJPMC briefed the Committee about the vacancies in the Administrative Tribunals and Special Courts working under federal and provincial jurisdictions and status of institution, disposal and pendency of cases in the said Tribunals and Courts. The Committee deliberated upon the issues and remarked that there was a huge number of pendency of revenue, banking and commercial cases.

The Committee further resolved that use of modern technology was the solution and directed the Secretary, NJPMC for arrangements for putting in place Case Follow Management Systems in all the Administrative Tribunals and Special Courts. The Secretary, NJPMC briefed the Committee about the status of civil, criminal appeals and writ petitions pending in the High Courts and District judiciary. The Committee deliberated upon the issue and resolved that adjudication of old appeals and writ petitions may be prioritized.

The Committee was also briefed about the status of Gender Based Violence Courts (GBV Courts) and Juvenile Justice and Child Courts. The Secretary, NJPMC informed that the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan Secretariat in collaboration with Asian Development Bank (ADB) conducted two phases of training of judicial officers and prosecutors at the Punjab Judicial Academy, Lahore in July and December, 2019 and GBV related cases had been assigned to judicial officers throughout the country which were being adjudicated upon.

The Committee also directed the Secretary, NJPMC to collect district-wise data from police and district judiciary regarding juveniles who were kept in the police lockup, handcuffed and produced in the court along with adult offenders/accused, in violation of Juvenile Justice System Act 2018, for examining and placing before the Committee for further consideration.

The Committee was briefed about the performance of cells established in the High Courts for eradication of corruption. The Committee deliberated upon the issue and resolved that zero tolerance should be adopted against corruption.

Justice Mushir Alam, remarked that the installation of office management systems would be useful in transparency of the system.

The Committee also approved the recommendation of the National Judicial Automation Committee (NJAC) regarding establishment of core team of National Judicial Automation Unit (NJAU).