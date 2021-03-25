UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Justice Of Pakistan, Judges Condole Demise Of Widow Of Former CJP Saeed-Uz-Zaman Siddiqui

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 08:47 PM

Chief Justice of Pakistan, judges condole demise of widow of former CJP Saeed-Uz-Zaman Siddiqui

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed and other Judges of Supreme Court have expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of widow of former CJP Saeed-uz-Zaman Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed and other Judges of Supreme Court have expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of widow of former CJP Saeed-uz-Zaman Siddiqui.

They have extended their heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathies to members of the bereaved family of the departed soul.

They prayed to Almighty Allah to shower His blessings upon the departed soul and to give patience to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity (Ameen).

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Supreme Court Family Sad

Recent Stories

Gandapur condemns Naltar Valley tragedy

4 seconds ago

FIA arrests accused involved in defrauding citizen ..

4 minutes ago

US Cyber Command Chief Says Russia Still Focused o ..

4 minutes ago

Corruption hit S.Africa's pandemic fightback, says ..

4 minutes ago

Trump Partnering With FreeSpace 'Would Be Wonderfu ..

4 minutes ago

Bavarian Prosecutors Arrest Suspect in Mask Procur ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.