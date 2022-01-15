UrduPoint.com

Chief Justice Of Pakistan, Judges Condole Demise Of Former CJP Siddiqui

January 15, 2022

Chief Justice of Pakistan, judges condole demise of former CJP Siddiqui

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed and other Judges of Supreme Court have expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Justice Nazim Hussain Siddiqui, a former Chief Justice of Pakistan

They have extended their heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathies to members of the bereaved family of the departed soul.

They prayed to Almighty Allah to shower His blessings upon the departed soul and to give patience to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity (Ameen).

