Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi visits DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi on Monday visited Dera Ismail Khan and reviewed measures aimed at further improving the judicial system in the country.

This visit was a part of efforts to enhance the delivery of justice and improve the performance of the judiciary in remote areas of the country.

During his visit, the chief justice toured the District Bar and also inspected the complaints of prisoners and judicial matters at the Central Jail in Dera Ismail Khan.

He praised the hardwork and performance of the judges, acknowledging their efforts in upholding justice even in challenging circumstances.

The chief justice expressed his commitment to continue his efforts to encourage judges and resolve their issues.

He also formally inaugurated the Criminal Management Cell at the Judicial Complex.

He directed that this system be implemented across the province to better organize judicial matters throughout the region.

Through a zoom meeting, the chief justice addressed the district and sessions judges, presidents of district bars, and general secretaries from 19 districts of Peshawar High Court.

These efforts aimed to further strengthen judicial operations and the delivery of justice across the province.