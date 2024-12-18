Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi visits remote districts of Sindh

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi on Wednesday visited Ghotki, the remotest district in Sindh Province as part of his initiative for judicial reforms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi on Wednesday visited Ghotki, the remotest district in Sindh Province as part of his initiative for judicial reforms.

He was accompanied by Mr. Justice Mohammad Shafi Siddiqui, Chief Justice of the High Court of Sindh, along with the Registrars of the Supreme Court and High Court of Sindh.

As part of his judicial reforms to improve service delivery and promote equitable access to justice, Mr. Justice Yahya Afridi, Chief Justice of Pakistan and Chairman of the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan has initiated an extraordinary initiative to personally visit the most remote districts in each province, said a press release.

During his interactive sessions, with District and Sessions Judges, as well as representatives of Bar Associations from Ghotki and adjoining districts including Kashmore at Kandhkot, Kambar Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Khairpur, and Naushahro Feroze, he emphasized that the Supreme Court of Pakistan was concerned about the furthest districts which were remote and underprivileged areas of the provinces where judicial officers were dispensing justice to the litigants efficiently and effectively.

It is the constitutional obligation of all judges from the Supreme Court (as mentioned in our Oath) to the judges of district judiciary, to dispense justice at all levels, particularly at the grassroots level because the district judiciary is the first formal forum of litigation, where litigants bring their cases. As the face of the justice system, the district judiciary shapes the public perception of the justice system and plays a pivotal role in either building or eroding trust in the system.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan urged the judges and legal fraternity that litigants were vital stakeholders in the justice system and must be treated with humanity and respect. He underscored the importance of welcoming every litigant with a smiling face, kindness, and empathy, as these gestures reinforce trust in the judiciary and its commitment to fairness.

The CJP highlighted that such an approach ensured that courts were not merely halls of law but also serve as beacons of hope and justice for all who seek redressal.

The Chief Justice reassured judicial officers that comprehensive steps would be taken to foster a supportive work environment, enhancing their safety, dignity, and access to essential resources. He urged High Courts to prioritize the placement of skilled officers in remote districts, ensuring their tenures were consistent and adequately supported.

To further empower judicial officers in these areas, he proposed several key initiatives, including prioritizing foreign training programs and professional development opportunities through the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP). He also emphasized the establishment of e-campus facilities for continuous learning and the creation of a framework recognizing postings in remote districts as a mark of distinction. Additionally, he suggested introducing a video link facility to facilitate lawyers, thereby bridging geographical barriers and improving access to justice.

In discussions with representatives of the bar associations, the Chief Justice addressed concerns regarding the administration of justice in remote districts and assured the prompt resolution of their grievances. He also emphasized the importance of capacity building, announcing that training programs would be conducted at the Federal Judicial academy in Islamabad.

Additionally, the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan informed the legal community about the Access to Justice Development Fund (AJDF), which aims to empower legal practitioners in under-served regions by providing financial assistance to support their efforts in advancing justice and ensuring equitable access to legal resources.