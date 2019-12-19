UrduPoint.com
Chief Justice Of Pakistan Makes History In Twilight Days Of His Judicial Career

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 06:36 PM

Chief Justice of Pakistan makes history in twilight days of his judicial career

The 26th Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khan Khosa known for introducing marked reforms in judicial system will stand retired on December 2019 following completion of his service tenure

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th December, 2019) The 26th Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khan Khosa known for introducing marked reforms in judicial system will stand retired on December 2019 following completion of his service tenure.CJP during his tenure issued verdicts on very important cases including Panama Scandal, extension in army chief service tenure, Judge Arshid Malik video scandal, definition of terrorism, Asia Masih blasphemy case, Asihiana housing scandal and action against false witnesses.The judicial restraint demonstrated during the service period of CJP Asif Saeed Khan Khosa was unprecedented.

Taking any suo motu notice during 337 days of his tenure as CJP was avoided. Besides establishment of model courts video link technology was introduced. This led to disposal of 25 years old criminal cases.

In two or three cases such death convicts were exonerated who had died a natural death.He pronounced decisions on certain important cases. The case figuring atop among them is extension in army chief service.

Case first of its nature was heard in the Supreme Court (SC) and the Verdict was given that law and constitution does not provide any room for granting extension to army chief in his service.

Legislation be enacted within six months or a new army chief be appointedChief Justice Khosa also authored Asia Masih acquittal and n definition of terrorism verdicts. A bench headed by CJP Khosa also granted conditional bail for six weeks in bail case on medical grounds to Nawaz Sharif.CJP while upholding bail of Shahbaz Sharif rejected NAB appeal.

In video scandal it was maintained judiciary head hangs in shame due to Arshid Malik.Marked reforms were introduced in judiciary system during his tenure. 465 model courts were set up in the country to overcome delay in administration of justice in subordinate courts.For the first time, witnesses were sent to jail on false evidence.

The hearing of cases was started through video links to facilitate lawyers and clients. Unnecessary adjournment was discouraged.

