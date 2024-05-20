Open Menu

Chief Justice Of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa Submits Gifted Precious Pen To Toshakhana

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2024 | 09:29 PM

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa submits gifted precious pen to Toshakhana

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa has submitted the gifted precious Kaaba Door’s Pen to Toshakhana, which would be displayed in the museum of the Supreme Court of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa has submitted the gifted precious Kaaba Door’s Pen to Toshakhana, which would be displayed in the museum of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

As per the declaration, the secretary general of Muslim World League Dr. Mohammed Abdul Karim Al Issa called upon the Chief Justice on April 8, 2024.

On this occasion, the secretary MWL gifted a valuable Kaaba door’s pen to the Chief Justice of Pakistan. The Kaaba Door’s Pen is in the shape of traditional key of the door of most holy site of Muslims.

The chief justice of Pakistan considers that the thing of such beauty, presented by MWL must be shared with the people of Pakistan.

The CJP considers that it be presented to the Supreme Court Museum for permanent display, enabling the public to view it and reminded of the bond and the love that the people of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have for each other.

The gift in black box is being deposit as per the applicable toshakhana rules.

The secretary to the CJP had written a letter to cabinet division in this regard. The Prime Minister of Pakistan has approved the request to display the precious gift.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Prime Minister Supreme Court World Saudi Arabia SITE Peruvian Nuevo Sol April Muslim Cabinet Kaaba Love Toshakhana

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz’s latest photos of shopping at clot ..

Maryam Nawaz’s latest photos of shopping at clothing store in Gulberg Market g ..

6 minutes ago
 Guardiola casts doubt over long-term Man City futu ..

Guardiola casts doubt over long-term Man City future

2 minutes ago
 Time to reinforce political commitment within SAAR ..

Time to reinforce political commitment within SAARC: Golam

2 minutes ago
 Friend killed over minor dispute

Friend killed over minor dispute

2 minutes ago
 CM's aide for provision of facilities to citizens ..

CM's aide for provision of facilities to citizens at BISP centres

2 minutes ago
 CDA Chairman sets deadline for completion of bus d ..

CDA Chairman sets deadline for completion of bus depots

20 minutes ago
Progress on Water supply schemes reviewed

Progress on Water supply schemes reviewed

33 minutes ago
 Heatwave relief camps set up in Sukkur

Heatwave relief camps set up in Sukkur

1 hour ago
 Ryanair annual profit jumps on higher demand, fare ..

Ryanair annual profit jumps on higher demand, fares

1 hour ago
 PA passes resolution paying homage to President of ..

PA passes resolution paying homage to President of Iran, offers condolence to Ir ..

1 hour ago
 Rs306.520 bn of supplementary budget for year 2022 ..

Rs306.520 bn of supplementary budget for year 2022-23 presented in KP Assembly

1 hour ago
 Israel calls ICC prosecutor's bid for PM arrest wa ..

Israel calls ICC prosecutor's bid for PM arrest warrant a 'historical disgrace'

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan