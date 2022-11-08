UrduPoint.com

Chief Justice Of Pakistan Recommends Regularisation Of Three Islamabad High Court Additional Judges

Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2022 | 09:33 PM

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Tuesday recommended the confirmation of three Islamabad High Court (IHC) additional judges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Tuesday recommended the confirmation of three Islamabad High Court (IHC) additional judges.

The JCP meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to consider the confirmation of additional judges including Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir and Justice Saman Rifat Imtiaz.

The JCP is responsible for approving the appointment of judges to the Supreme Court and five high courts of the country.

The chief justice of Pakistan also heads the commission as its chairman.

The body comprises four senior-most judges of the Supreme Court, a former judge, the Federal law minister, the attorney general for Pakistan and a senior advocate nominated by the Pakistan Bar Council.

The provincial and Islamabad bar councils each nominate a representative as a JCP member.

According to Article 175-A of the Constitution, the JCP, after confirmation, will propose the Names to parliamentary committees for the appointment of judges in superior courts.

More Stories From Pakistan

