Chief Justice of Pakistan stresses need to fix police investigation procedure

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Tuesday while hearing a case regarding land occupation said there was a need to fix the procedure for investigating cases by the police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Tuesday while hearing a case regarding land occupation said there was a need to fix the procedure for investigating cases by the police.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising CJP and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the bail plea filed by accused Saddam Hussain in a plot possession case.

During the course of proceedings, the CJP reprimanded the Inspector General of Police Islamabad and ordered to publish a yearly book of cases investigated by the police officers so that the police performance could be improved.

He said there should be an investigation manual for murder, abduction, land occupation and accidents. It was the first lesson given to investigation officers (IOs) after the creation of Pakistan that they should follow the manual.

He said it was a common problem that investigation officers did not want to go in the field. When steps would be taken to correct the investigation procedure, he asked.

IG Islamabad Amir Zulfiqar informed the court that an inquiry was underway into the faulty investigation carried out in the case. The investigation officer had already been issued a show cause notice for his negligence.

Justice Qazi Amin observed that a person was killed and four others were injured on the dispute of one marla plot. A land occupation mafia reigned in Islamabad and nobody could stand in front of them. The investigator had to look into the fact that who was the owner of the land and who had occupied it.

Later, the court called the report of departmental action against IO Tasaduq Hussain Shah and adjourned the hearing till date in office.