Chief Justice of Pakistan summons JCP meeting on July 6

The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) has summoned the meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on July 6 to discuss judicial appointments of additional judges in Peshawar High Court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) has summoned the meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on July 6 to discuss judicial appointments of additional judges in Peshawar High Court.

The commission would discuss four Names for appointments of additional judges in PHC.

The commission would consider the names of Registrar PHC Khawaja Waheed-Ud-Din, lawyer Inam Khan and two sessions judges Fazal Subhan and Younis Khan.