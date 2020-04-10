UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Justice Of Pakistan Takes Suo Motu Notice On Situation Arising Out Of COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 08:44 PM

Chief Justice of Pakistan takes suo motu notice on situation arising out of COVID-19

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed Friday took suo motu notice on the situation arising out of coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis and the steps being taken by the federal government to curb it

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed Friday took suo motu notice on the situation arising out of coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis and the steps being taken by the Federal government to curb it.

According to the cause list issued by the Supreme Court, a five-member larger bench, headed by CJP Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprised Justic Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed, would will heard the case on April 13.

The court also issued notices to the attorney general, health secretary and interior secretary. The court also summoned all the chief secretaries and advocate generals of the four provinces.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Supreme Court Suo Motu Sajjad Ali April All Government Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Tareen questions forensic audit of his sugar mills

32 minutes ago

US Lawmakers Seek Trump Admin. Rationale for Endin ..

1 minute ago

Russia's Cooperation on International Space Projec ..

1 minute ago

Putin, Trump Discuss Oil, Coronavirus, Bilateral T ..

1 minute ago

AartAid providing much needed assistance to low in ..

1 minute ago

Agency Flies Back to US Over 1,000 Citizens Strand ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.