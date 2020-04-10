Chief Justice of Pakistan takes suo motu notice on situation arising out of COVID-19

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed Friday took suo motu notice on the situation arising out of coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis and the steps being taken by the federal government to curb it

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed Friday took suo motu notice on the situation arising out of coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis and the steps being taken by the Federal government to curb it.

According to the cause list issued by the Supreme Court, a five-member larger bench, headed by CJP Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprised Justic Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed, would will heard the case on April 13.

The court also issued notices to the attorney general, health secretary and interior secretary. The court also summoned all the chief secretaries and advocate generals of the four provinces.