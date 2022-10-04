Chief Justice of Pakistan terms Article 62(1)(f) as draconian law

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2022 | 07:47 PM

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Tuesday termed Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution a draconian law

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Tuesday termed Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution a draconian law.

The CJP made these remarks while heading a three-member bench which heard Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda's appeal against lifetime disqualification. Vawda had challenged his lifelong disqualification by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the subsequent ruling by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

During the course of proceedings, the Chief Justice said Article 62(1)(f) was a draconian law, therefore the court would hear the case with utmost care.

Advocate Waseem Sajjad, counsel for Faisal Vawda said his client had contested elections in 2018 and two years later a disqualification petition was filed in the high court for submitting a false affidavit.

The CJP said ECP had rightly reviewed the case as it has the right to investigate a false affidavit. Even if the SC declared the lifetime disqualification orders illegal, the facts would remain the same, he added.

Advocate Farooq H Naek said the IHC had clearly stated in its judgment that Faisal Vawda had accepted dual citizenship.

The Chief Justice raised the question whether the ECP could issue orders for lifetime disqualification or not.

Subsequently, hearing of the case was adjourned till October 6.

