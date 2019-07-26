Chief Justice of Pakistan to address orientation session for judges of MCACs, MTMCs on expeditious justice

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) : Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa will address the orientation session for judges of Model Civil Appellate Courts (MCACs) and the Model Trial Magistrate Courts (MTMC) on July 29.

The orientation session for judges would be held at the Federal Judicial academy on Monday.