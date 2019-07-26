UrduPoint.com
Chief Justice Of Pakistan To Address Orientation Session For Judges Of MCACs, MTMCs On Expeditious Justice

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 seconds ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 07:39 PM

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa will address the orientation session for judges of Model Civil Appellate Courts (MCACs) and the Model Trial Magistrate Courts (MTMC) on July 29

The orientation session for judges would be held at the Federal Judicial academy on Monday.

