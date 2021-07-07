UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Justice Of Pakistan To Attend Oath Taking Ceremony Of HDBA On July 10

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 12:15 AM

Chief Justice of Pakistan to attend oath taking ceremony of HDBA on July 10

The Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Gulzar Ahmed will visit Hyderabad on Saturday, July 10 on the invitation of the District Bar Association (HDBA).

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :The Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Gulzar Ahmed will visit Hyderabad on Saturday, July 10 on the invitation of the District Bar Association (HDBA).

According to the press release issued by Hyderabad District Bar Association here Tuesday, the Chief Justice will attend the oath taking ceremony of the newly elected body of HDBA at 7:00 pm on that day.

Chief Justice of Sindh High Court, Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh will also be accompanied by the Chief Justice of Pakistan to grace the occasion as guest of honour.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Sindh High Court Visit Hyderabad July

Recent Stories

Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine Proves Highly Effective ..

25 seconds ago

Barty keeps dream alive as she eases into Wimbledo ..

26 seconds ago

Govt taking keen interest in Balochistan's develop ..

28 seconds ago

Hjulmand urges Denmark to make England crack under ..

29 seconds ago

Think Tank Study Shows 67% of Millennials in UK Pr ..

31 seconds ago

Balochistan reports 57 more positive patients for ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.