Chief Justice of Pakistan to attend oath taking ceremony of HDBA on July 10

The Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Gulzar Ahmed will visit Hyderabad on Saturday, July 10 on the invitation of the District Bar Association (HDBA).

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :The Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Gulzar Ahmed will visit Hyderabad on Saturday, July 10 on the invitation of the District Bar Association (HDBA).

According to the press release issued by Hyderabad District Bar Association here Tuesday, the Chief Justice will attend the oath taking ceremony of the newly elected body of HDBA at 7:00 pm on that day.

Chief Justice of Sindh High Court, Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh will also be accompanied by the Chief Justice of Pakistan to grace the occasion as guest of honour.