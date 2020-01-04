UrduPoint.com
Chief Justice Of Pakistan To Grace Hyderabad Bar's Annual Dinner On January 11

Sat 04th January 2020 | 09:49 PM

Chief Justice of Pakistan to grace Hyderabad Bar's annual dinner on January 11

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed will attend the annual dinner of Hyderabad District Bar Association which is slated for January 11

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed will attend the annual dinner of Hyderabad District Bar Association which is slated for January 11.

The spokesman of the bar informed here on Saturday that besides the CJP, the Chief Justice of Sindh High Court (SHC) Ahmed Ali Shaikh and other justices of the SHC would also attend the dinner.

