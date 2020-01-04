Chief Justice of Pakistan visits Mazar-e-Quaid

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmad Saturday visited the Mazar of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah here, laid floral wreath and offered fateha.

The CJ also planted a sapling within the premises of the mazar on the occasion.