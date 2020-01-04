Chief Justice Of Pakistan Visits Mazar-e-Quaid
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 08:38 PM
Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmad Saturday visited the Mazar of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah here, laid floral wreath and offered fateha
The CJ also planted a sapling within the premises of the mazar on the occasion.