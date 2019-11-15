Chief Justice of Pakistan visits Peshawar High Court, inaugurates info E-Kisosk, video link platform for lawyers

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) : Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa on Friday visited Peshawar High Court, Peshawar and inaugurated Information E.KIOSK and video link platform for ensuring virtual appearance of Lawyers from District Kohat and Mardan

On the occasion, the CJP appreciated the efforts of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court, Peshawar in ensuring justice at doorsteps through application of Information Communication Technology.

He also made an announcement of extending the video link facility provided in the Circuit Benches of Supreme Court of Pakistan to all the districts where the video link platform has been established by Peshawar High Court.

The CJP observed that the application of ICT shall ease the sufferings of the litigants in ensuring expeditious and in-expensive justice.

He lauded the vision of the Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court in devising such novel methodologies for achieving the ultimate objective of inexpensive and expeditious justice.

Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa took keen interest in novel idea floated at Peshawar High Court on establishing the Data Analysis Wing. He was of the view that policy decision needs to be backed by thoroughly sorted scenarios and relevant statistics.

He visited different Sections and offices of Peshawar High Court including the Institution Branch, Human Rights Cell, and the Secretariat of District Judiciary.

Later, the CJP had a detailed meeting with all the Judges of Peshawar High Court.