Chief Justice Of Pakistan Visits PSIC Handicrafts Shop

Wed 06th October 2021 | 09:27 PM

Chief Justice of Pakistan visits PSIC Handicrafts Shop

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed has visited Punjab Small Industries Corporation's (PSIC) Handicrafts Shop (Center of Culture) Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed has visited Punjab Small Industries Corporation's (PSIC) Handicrafts Shop (Center of Culture) Lahore.

On this occasion, the PSIC Director Yawar Mehdi showed the Chief Justice handicrafts made by artisans.

The CJP expressed keen interest in the handicrafts of Pakistan and appreciated the proposal to set up a fund for the welfare of artisans, according to a handout issued here Wednesday.

