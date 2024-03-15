Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court Justice Ibrahim Khan to retire on April 14

Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court Justice Ibrahim Khan would retire on April 14

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court Justice Ibrahim Khan would retire on April 14.

The present Chief Justice PHC, Justice Ibrahim Khan, became an Additional Judge of Peshawar High Court in 2016.

He became a permanent judge of PHC in 2018 and the Chief Justice of the high court on July 6, 2023.

After the retirement of Justice Ibrahim Khan, the number of judges in the High Court would be reduced to 14.

According to officials, a total of 20 judges are required in the Peshawar High Court and thus the PHC is expected to face shortage of six judges.