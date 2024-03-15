Chief Justice Of Peshawar High Court Justice Ibrahim Khan To Retire On April 14
Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2024 | 10:00 PM
Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court Justice Ibrahim Khan would retire on April 14
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court Justice Ibrahim Khan would retire on April 14.
The present Chief Justice PHC, Justice Ibrahim Khan, became an Additional Judge of Peshawar High Court in 2016.
He became a permanent judge of PHC in 2018 and the Chief Justice of the high court on July 6, 2023.
After the retirement of Justice Ibrahim Khan, the number of judges in the High Court would be reduced to 14.
According to officials, a total of 20 judges are required in the Peshawar High Court and thus the PHC is expected to face shortage of six judges.
Recent Stories
The Economic Challenges for the New Government
Sonko and Diomaye: Senegal's anti-establishment figureheads
Liverpool face Atalanta in Europa League quarters
Funeral held for patrolling police official in Texila
PSL 9 Opening Eliminator: United opt to bat against Gladiators
Vodafone sells Italian unit to Swisscom, deal angers Swiss hard-right
Tharcoal block-I Energy Project likely to create employment openings: Minister
Climate: Carbon capture tech is booming, and confusing
MBBS third professional annual exams 2023: check results here
Son killed, mother injured in road accident in Faisalabad
LHC disposes of Azam Swati's petition for details of cases
Seminar on Islamophobia held at National Skills University
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Funeral held for patrolling police official in Texila19 minutes ago
-
Tharcoal block-I Energy Project likely to create employment openings: Minister19 minutes ago
-
Son killed, mother injured in road accident in Faisalabad35 minutes ago
-
LHC disposes of Azam Swati's petition for details of cases35 minutes ago
-
Seminar on Islamophobia held at National Skills University34 minutes ago
-
HEC stresses awareness about prevention of blasphemous activities on social media.35 minutes ago
-
ATC allows police to investigate MPA in jail35 minutes ago
-
Secretary SED visits examination centres35 minutes ago
-
Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo visits fair price shops55 minutes ago
-
Taxila Police arrest notorious commando gang55 minutes ago
-
Opposition calls out govt's amendments in ordinances without consultation58 minutes ago
-
Bilawal emphasizes importance of int'l Day to Combat Islamophobia58 minutes ago