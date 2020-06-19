Chief Justice order constitution of Sub-registry

The Chief Justice has ordered the establishment of a Sub-Registry of the Mingora Bench at District Dir Lower in respect of Disputes having territorial jurisdiction of District Dir Lower, Dir Upper and Bajuar for the institution of new cases

