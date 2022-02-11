UrduPoint.com

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Administers Oath To Newly Elevated Judges

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2022 | 06:35 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :The Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan Friday administered the oath of office to Justice Kamran Hayat Miankhel, Justice Ijaz Khan and Justice Faheem Wali as additional Judges of the Peshawar High Court with effect from February 11.

Judges of Peshawar High Court, Advocate General KP, Additional Attorney General, representatives of KP Bar Council, president and cabinet members of High Court/District Courts and principal officers attended the ceremony.

