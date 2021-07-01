Chief Justice Peshawar High Court expresses resolve to establish paperless courts in KP; inaugurates virtual benches

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan Thursday expressed intention to deploy the indigenous application devised by the MIS Branch of the court to all courts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to establish paperless Courts in shortest span of time

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan Thursday expressed intention to deploy the indigenous application devised by the MIS Branch of the court to all courts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to establish paperless Courts in shortest span of time.

Addressing an inaugural ceremony of remote video linkage of PHC benches with district judiciary, he congratulated his fellow judges, officers and experts for turning dream into a reality and said that in a record short span of time the Virtual Benches and remote access points throughout KP were established, the human resource was trained and deployed.

He pressed upon the Bar to avail this golden handy facility which has been provided to them in such a manner as to ensure that justice at door step is provided to the poor and downtrodden litigants.

Speaking on the occasion Judge Incharge IT Justice Rooh-ul-Amin Khan, Senior Puisne Judge expressed his heartiest congratulations to the team for making it possible.

He said that all efforts are being focused on ensuring that courts are benefited from ICT gadgetry so that speedy and inexpensive justice is ensured.

Senior Judges of Circuit Benches namely Justice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan, Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, Justice Abdul Shakoor and Justice Sahibzada Asadullah congratulated the Chief Justice for ensuring justice at door step through video linkages of courts.

They were of the view that in this post Covid-19 world; the significance of remote accessibility has gained manifold importance.

Earlier Registrar PHC Khawaja Wajih-ud-Din welcomed the participants and in his briefing reported that there are 34 remote access points besides 17 virtual courts and benches throughout KP.

He said it was indeed a mammoth step of what started with two virtual benches at Kohat and Mardan. In a record short span of time the virtual benches and remote access points throughout KP were established, the human resource was trained and deployed.