Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Inaugurates Tehsil Judicial Complex Havelian

Faizan Hashmi Published July 04, 2022 | 07:55 PM

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Qaisar Rasheed Khan Monday inaugurated newly constructed Judicial Complex and Bar Club with the cost of Rs.149 million in Tehsil Havelian

On his arrival, Executive Engineer C&W gave a detailed briefing to the Chief Justice and the guests about the project.

He was told that the estimated cost of the project was 149.935 million while its BID COST was 110.780 million, and technical sanction was 149.35 million.

It was learned that the total area of the complex was 25 Kanals and 12 Marlas with 15588 Sq Ft covered area.

The complex housed 04 Court Rooms, Offices, a Bar Room, public lavatories, a waiting area for males and females and 01 residence for Judicial officers.

The project work commenced on 25.04.2017 and was completed on June 2022.

However, the keen interest and personal efforts of the incumbent Chief Justice in the project resulted in accelerating the speed of work and thus paved the way for its early completion.

District and Session Judge (DSJ) Abbottabad, in his welcome address, thanked the honorable Chief Justice for gracing the occasion with his presence.

The Presidents High Court Bar Association (HCBA), District Bar Association (DBA) and Tehsil Bar Association (TBA) also expressed their gratitude to the Chief Justice for prioritizing the urgency to make the Tehsil Judicial Complex Havelian functional in view of their pressing needs and ensuring its completion without further delay.

They also thanked the Chief Justice for making himself available on this memorable occasion.

The Chief Justice, Peshawar High Court urged while inaugurating the Tehsil Judicial Complex, that the need for a Tehsil Judicial complex with sufficient and secure accommodation to house Courts and allied offices as also to facilitate the public.

The inauguration ceremony was held on the premises of Tehsil Judicial Complex, Havelian and was attended by Judges of the PHC Abbottabad Bench, District & Sessions Judges from Hazara, Officers of the District Administration, office bearers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council, High Court Bar Association, District Bar Association, Tehsil Bar Association, lawyers and media persons.

