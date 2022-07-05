UrduPoint.com

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Inaugurates New Courts Block In Mansehra

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 05, 2022 | 09:29 PM

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court inaugurates new courts block in Mansehra

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Qaisar Rasheed Khan on Tuesday inaugurated new courts block in Mansehra

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Qaisar Rasheed Khan on Tuesday inaugurated new courts block in Mansehra.

While addressing the inauguration ceremony CJ expressed that an additional judge would also be appointed for the PHC Abbottabad Bench.

The chief justice further said deforestation and encroachment will be dealt with iron hands and no commercial activities will be allowed in the area.

Ensuring the protection of the Kunhar River, Chief Justice declared it a heritage and said that it is our duty to protect it and pass it on to the next generations, any tampering with the Kunhar River will be dealt with iron hands, KP government has allocated Rs. 500 million rupees for the restoration and revival Kunhar River.

Qasiar Rasheed Khan said that keeping in view the public interest for the betterment of the motorway, the Chairman National Highways Authority (NHA) was summoned in person and directed to rectify the shortcomings within a month and submit a report.

Deputy Commissioner Mansehra who was present at the function was also directed to carry out necessary repairs on the link road from Mansehra Interchange Beddra to the city through C&W department.

He further said that 100 cases of public interests are under proceedings in the courts those would be finalized as soon as possible.

We are planning for our future generations and I am sure that public welfare projects will benefit our generations, adding he said.

Earlier, the Chief Justice PHC also administered the oath from the newly elected body of District Bar Association Mansehra at District Bar Club.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Motorway Road Mansehra NHA From Government Million

Recent Stories

Police arrest 4 for possessing illegal weapons

Police arrest 4 for possessing illegal weapons

17 seconds ago
 PILDAT issues report on National Assembly budget-s ..

PILDAT issues report on National Assembly budget-session proceedings

18 seconds ago
 WSSCM finalizes Eid ul Azha sanitation plan

WSSCM finalizes Eid ul Azha sanitation plan

20 seconds ago
 Pro-poor initiatives like free electricity to cont ..

Pro-poor initiatives like free electricity to continue: CM

1 hour ago
 Russian MPs urged to denounce Arctic treaty with N ..

Russian MPs urged to denounce Arctic treaty with Norway

1 hour ago
 3.7 Kanal state land retrieved from land grabbers

3.7 Kanal state land retrieved from land grabbers

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.