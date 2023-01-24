Chief Justice Peshawar High Court inaugurates judicial lodges at DI Khan

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Justice Qaiser Rashid has said that various steps are being taken across the province to provide better facilities to judges and lawyers

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Justice Qaiser Rashid has said that various steps are being taken across the province to provide better facilities to judges and lawyers.

He expressed these views at the inauguration of the Judicial Lodges in the Peshawar High Court Divisional Bench D I Khan's building.

During the inauguration ceremony, CJ PHC said various steps were being taken for the facilities of judges and lawyers across the province.

"The inauguration of the lodges in the High Court Building is one of those steps," he said.

After the inauguration of the Judicial Lodges, the Chief Justice met with the members of High Court Bar, Dera Ismail Khan.

During the meeting with the High Court Bar Dera, the participants of the meeting apprised the Chief Justice about the needs and problems faced by judges and lawyers.

Chief Justice directed that all efforts should be made to deal with the court cases so that the timely delivery of justice to the people could be ensured.

Later, the High Court Bar also organized a banquet, during which the Chief Justice also met with the Cabinet of the Peshawar High Court Bar, Dera Ismail Khan and he assured them to resolved the problems of the lawyers.

On the occasion, Justice Fahim Wali, Registrar PHC Inam Ullah Khan, Chairman Service Tribunal KP Kalim Arshad, Additional Registrar D I Khan Bench Ghulam Abbas and Director P&D Haleem Bangash were also present.