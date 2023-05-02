UrduPoint.com

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Justice Musarat Hilali Visits Karak, Lakki Marwat Inspects Lockups

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2023 | 10:05 PM

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Justice Musarat Hilali on Tuesday visited Tehsil Court Banda Daud Shah, District Karak and Lakki Marwat inspected courts and judicial lockups

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Justice Musarat Hilali on Tuesday visited Tehsil Court Banda Daud Shah, District Karak and Lakki Marwat inspected courts and judicial lockups.

Later, she visited the Tehsil Bar Room.

She pressed upon punctuality and discipline while laying emphasis on wearing prescribed uniforms.

She observed that the staff follows their officers, thus they need to be punctual and disciplined.

The chief justice personally attended to the issues faced by the Bar and the inmates brought to the Judicial Lock and on the spot she passed remedial directions.

Later, she went to District Courts Karak and inspected courts, judicial lockup and allied offices.

She also went to the Bar Room. District Bar Karak welcomed the chief justice and congratulated her on assuming his office.

She attended to the issues faced by the bar, in particular the slow pace of work on construction of the Judicial Complex Karak and passed necessary corrective directions.

The chief justice then went to District Jail Karak.

She was accompanied by District and Sessions Judge and Senior Civil Judge.

She inspected the Jail and went to the barracks, kitchen, dispensary, stores etc.

The chief justice thereafter went to District Jail Lakki Marwat. She found the conditions highly alarming.

As against a meager capacity a considerable number of inmates are lodged there. Basic facilities are lacking and the condition of hygiene was found highly deplorable.

Seeing the capacity issues, the chief justice directed a coordinated and concerted efforts to improve the prevailing miserable condition of District Jail Lakki Marwat.

