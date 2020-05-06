Chief Justice, Peshawar High Court orders posting, transfers of judges

Chief Justice, Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday ordered posting and transfers of 29 Senior Civil Judges (SCJ) and 22 Civil Judges cum Judicial Magistrates, 18 District and Session Judges (D&SJ) and 41 Additional District and Session Judges (AD&SJ) in the public interest with immediate effect

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Chief Justice, Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday ordered posting and transfers of 29 Senior Civil Judges (SCJ) and 22 Civil Judges cum Judicial Magistrates, 18 District and Session Judges (D&SJ) and 41 Additional District and Session Judges (AD&SJ) in the public interest with immediate effect.

According to notification the senior judges who were posted and transferred included Muhammad Ishaq, Sher Ali Khan, Fazal Nasir Shah, Muhammad Jamshed, Abdul Saleem Khan, Bakhtzada, Syeda Tehreem Sabahat, Muhammad Jamil Khan, Nadeem Akhtar, Asif Kamal, Sheraz Tariq, Khalid Anwar, Ishfaq Ahmed, Rehan Samad, Tania Hashmi, Shakeel Arshad, Hamid Kamal, Mansoor Shah Bukhari, Shahzad Ali Khan, Beenish Ismail Syed, Nighat Bibi, Seemab Waheed Siddiqui, Farmanullah, Muhammad Shoaib, Attaullah, Marya Wajahat, Mohsin Abbas, Nadia Gul Wazir and Imranullah.

The Civil Judges cum Judicial Magistrates included Sidra Azmat, Muhammad Wali, Saira Bano, Tanveer Usman, Muhammad Sohail, Tahira Zainab Malik, Sheraz Khan, Naveedullah, Madiha Rehman, Muhammad Ismail, Saeeda Akhtar, Saddiq Ahmed, Muhammad Imtiaz, Sehrish Rana, Liaqat Ali, Hafeezullah, Nayyar Iqbal, Aziz Ahmed, Muhammad Saqib, Johar Ali, Faryal Khan Khalil and Zahid Ali Khan.

The D&SJs included Syed Kamal Hussain Shah, Rajab Ali, Muhammad Jamal, Muhammad Amin, Shoaib Khan, Muhammad Rauf, Kalim Arshad, Inamullah Wazir, Kalsoom Azam, Asad Hameed, Munawar Khan, Farah Attaullah, Abdur Rehman, Zainab Rehman, Ghulam Abbas, Hajra Rehman Zia ur Rehman and Usman Wali.

The notification said that most of the posting and transfers were made on the basis of promotions.