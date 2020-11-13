Chief Justice Peshawar High Court passes away from coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief Justice Peshawar High Court , Waqar Ahmed Seth has passed away due to coronavirus on Thursday.

Spokesperson of Peshawar High Court said that he was diagnosed with coronavirus and admitted at hospital in Islamabad.

Pakistan Bar Council ( PBC) and Supreme Court Bar, Peshawar High Court Bar Association have expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court.

In a statement, Vice Chairman PBC, Abid Saqqi said that country has been deprived of leading, honest and upright justice of the country.

He said that he gave historic judgement and his service for rule of law and upholding justice will be remembered for ever.

Pakistan Bar Council and Supreme Court Bar Association has announced one day mourning on Friday over his death.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa , Mahmood Khan and ptovincial cabinet has expressed profound grief and sorrow of Chief Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth death.

In a condolence message , he expressed condolence with the bereaved family and prayed that Allah Almighty might rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the grieved family.

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Waqar Ahmad Seth nimaz e janaza will be offered on 13 Nov,2020 at old army stadium ground at 02:30 PM.