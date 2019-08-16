Chief Justice, Peshawar High Court (PHC) inaugurates plantation drive

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Chief Justice, Peshawar High Court (PHC), Mr. Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth Friday inaugurated plantation drive by planting a sapling in the premises of Peshawar High Court.

All Judges of Peshawar High Court, Presidents of High Court & District Bar Associations along with all the principal officers of PHC were present on the occasion. The objective of the plantation drive is to raise public awareness on environmental pollution.

In his message on the message, the Chief Justice, Peshawar High Court said that tree plantation is essential to cope with environment challenges, address raising temperature and incessant weather patterns in the country.

He said that plantation of trees would ensure healthy and clean environment to coming generations. The Chief Justice also directed all the District & Sessions Judges/ Additional Registrars of the benches and presidents of the bar associations to plant at least 100 evergreen saplings in each court premises.