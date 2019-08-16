UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Justice, Peshawar High Court (PHC) Inaugurates Plantation Drive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 05:57 PM

Chief Justice, Peshawar High Court (PHC) inaugurates plantation drive

Chief Justice, Peshawar High Court (PHC), Mr. Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth Friday inaugurated plantation drive by planting a sapling in the premises of Peshawar High Court

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Chief Justice, Peshawar High Court (PHC), Mr. Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth Friday inaugurated plantation drive by planting a sapling in the premises of Peshawar High Court.

All Judges of Peshawar High Court, Presidents of High Court & District Bar Associations along with all the principal officers of PHC were present on the occasion. The objective of the plantation drive is to raise public awareness on environmental pollution.

In his message on the message, the Chief Justice, Peshawar High Court said that tree plantation is essential to cope with environment challenges, address raising temperature and incessant weather patterns in the country.

He said that plantation of trees would ensure healthy and clean environment to coming generations. The Chief Justice also directed all the District & Sessions Judges/ Additional Registrars of the benches and presidents of the bar associations to plant at least 100 evergreen saplings in each court premises.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Weather Peshawar High Court All Court

Recent Stories

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues t ..

1 minute ago

Deputy Commissioner holds open kachehri to solve p ..

1 minute ago

Four martyred, 22 injured in blast at Quetta's Kuc ..

1 minute ago

Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah order ..

1 minute ago

Two men killed in road accident in Sialkot

10 minutes ago

Vice Chancellor ,Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.