Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Musarrat Hilali Pays Surprise Visit To Peshawar Jail

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2023 | 09:08 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Musarrat Hilali paid a surprise visit to the Central Jail, Peshawar on Monday.

This was her second visit to Jails, first, she visited District Jail Mardan on April 8 where numerous issues were identified and concerned authorities were issued directions for remedial actions.

During the visit, it was found that juvenile prisoners were kept in a small and unhygienic barrack where inmates were affected by different skin diseases.

This could cause the spread of other communicable diseases as well.

The Superintendent Jail was directed to shift the inmates to a place that should have all basic facilities.

The Judicial Magistrate was asked to conduct a Jail visit and to decide petty nature cases at the earliest.

It was observed that many under-trial prisoners were kept in a small Barrack where there was no space even to sit properly.

The overcrowded barrack persons complained that they have no adequate management regarding their food and other allied facilities.

The Chief Justice showed displeasure on account of such mismanagement and directed all to positively fix the areas of improvement specifically raised during the visit, says a press release.

A strict follow-up mechanism will be devised to ensure that basic facilities are provided to all the inmates as per law.

The Chief Justice also visited the female Barrack and found it in good hygienic condition.

