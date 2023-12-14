Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC), Mohammad Ibrahim Khan visits Kohat Jail

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC), Mohammad Ibrahim Khan on Thursday visited District Jail Kohat.

The chief justice was warmly welcomed and received by the District & Sessions Judge & Superintendent Jail, Kohat.

He inspected every barrack personally and gave a patient hearing to all the prisoners by listening to their complaints.

During the visit it was pointed out that 45 prisoners of district Hangu were stationed at Kohat district Jail, The chief justice directed to make necessary arrangements for the immediate shifting of these inmates to the Jail of their home district instead.

Besides, the CJ PHC also directed that cases of under-trial prisoners shall be expedited and those who were behind bars in cases involving petty nature offences shall be released forthwith after obtaining bail bonds.

Likewise, the Hon’ble Chief Justice observed that the provision of a solar system, video link facility and exhaust mechanism were indispensable facilities for the facilitation of inmates therefore, these issues would be taken with the concerned department for immediate action.

