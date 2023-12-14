Open Menu

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC), Mohammad Ibrahim Khan Visits Kohat Jail

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2023 | 09:07 PM

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC), Mohammad Ibrahim Khan visits Kohat Jail

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC), Mohammad Ibrahim Khan on Thursday visited District Jail Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC), Mohammad Ibrahim Khan on Thursday visited District Jail Kohat.

The chief justice was warmly welcomed and received by the District & Sessions Judge & Superintendent Jail, Kohat.

He inspected every barrack personally and gave a patient hearing to all the prisoners by listening to their complaints.

During the visit it was pointed out that 45 prisoners of district Hangu were stationed at Kohat district Jail, The chief justice directed to make necessary arrangements for the immediate shifting of these inmates to the Jail of their home district instead.

Besides, the CJ PHC also directed that cases of under-trial prisoners shall be expedited and those who were behind bars in cases involving petty nature offences shall be released forthwith after obtaining bail bonds.

Likewise, the Hon’ble Chief Justice observed that the provision of a solar system, video link facility and exhaust mechanism were indispensable facilities for the facilitation of inmates therefore, these issues would be taken with the concerned department for immediate action.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Jail Visit Hangu Kohat All

Recent Stories

NJAC decides to develop action plan for technologi ..

NJAC decides to develop action plan for technological transformation of courts

6 minutes ago
 President Arif Alvi distributes gold medals

President Arif Alvi distributes gold medals

6 minutes ago
 French tennis legend Noah 'super excited' at Paral ..

French tennis legend Noah 'super excited' at Paralympics challenge

6 minutes ago
 34 outlaws arrested, drugs and weapons recovered

34 outlaws arrested, drugs and weapons recovered

6 minutes ago
 Europe stocks rally on Fed pivot, as ECB, BoE pres ..

Europe stocks rally on Fed pivot, as ECB, BoE press pause

6 minutes ago
 George highlights services of unsung heroes of Chr ..

George highlights services of unsung heroes of Christian community country's dev ..

32 minutes ago
LHC suspends termination of ex-PCB director media

LHC suspends termination of ex-PCB director media

33 minutes ago
 Temporary ceasefire agreed between junta, armed gr ..

Temporary ceasefire agreed between junta, armed groups in north Myanmar: China

35 minutes ago
 Awareness workshop on drug use and HIV held

Awareness workshop on drug use and HIV held

33 minutes ago
 Russia targets Kyiv after Putin's Ukraine 'victory ..

Russia targets Kyiv after Putin's Ukraine 'victory' pledge

34 minutes ago
 Delegation of Telenor, Etisalat Group meets IT min ..

Delegation of Telenor, Etisalat Group meets IT minister

33 minutes ago
 US retail sales pick up unexpectedly in November

US retail sales pick up unexpectedly in November

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan