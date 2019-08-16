UrduPoint.com
Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Plants Sapling As Part Of Tree Plantation Drive

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 08:54 PM

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court plants sapling as part of tree plantation drive

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth on Friday inaugurated plantation drive by planting a sapling in the premises of Peshawar High Court

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth on Friday inaugurated plantation drive by planting a sapling in the premises of Peshawar High Court.

All hon'ble Judges of Peshawar High Court, Presidents of High Court & District Bar Associations alongwith all the principal officers of PHC participated in the plantation drive. The objective of the plantation drive is to raise public awareness on environmental pollution.

The Hon'ble the Chief Justice in his message said that tree plantation is essential to cope with environment challenges, address rising temperature and incessant weather patterns in the country.

He said that the plantation of trees would ensure healthy and clean environment to coming generations. The Chief Justice also directed all theDistrict and Sessions Judges/ Additional Registrars of the Benches and Presidents ofthe Bar Associations to plant at least 100 evergreen saplings in each Court premises.

