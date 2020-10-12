UrduPoint.com
Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Releases Rs 4 Mln For Haripur Judicial Complex

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 08:23 PM

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Seth Waqar Ahmed Monday released funds of Rs 4 million for Judicial Complex Haripur which was earlier stopped

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Seth Waqar Ahmed Monday released funds of Rs 4 million for Judicial Complex Haripur which was earlier stopped.

According to details, a delegation of Haripur Bar Association led by president Syed Shahid Kazmi met with CJ PHC and informed him that the construction work of Haripur Judicial Complex was delayed owing to the non-availability of the funds resulting in the shifting of the courts in the new complex has been deferred for two months.

The Chief Justice released Rs 4 million grant for the remaining work of the complex and all concerned departments were also agreed to make sure the shifting of the courts to the newly constructed judicial complex till December 2020.

Chief Justice also assured the lawyer's delegation for the resolve of the lawyer's fraternity issues.

The lawyer's delegation comprising General Secretary HBC Mohibullah Qureshi Advocate, Sajid Ali member executive, Ateeq Ahmed Joint secretary and Zaheer Ahmed library Secretary were also present in the meeting.

