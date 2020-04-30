Chief Justice Peshawar High Court suspends imprisonment of juvenile

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Waqar Ahmad Seth Thursday suspended 10-year imprisonment of a juvenile accused Eshaque of Haji camp Peshawar, awarded by the Child Protection Court Peshawar and granted forthwith bail by furnishing two sureties of Rs 400,000

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Waqar Ahmad Seth Thursday suspended 10-year imprisonment of a juvenile accused Eshaque of Haji camp Peshawar, awarded by the Child Protection Court Peshawar and granted forthwith bail by furnishing two sureties of Rs 400,000 .

The Child Protection Court Peshawar on March 20 awarded 10-year imprisonment to a child u/s. 302 (c) PPC. The CJ suspended the conviction on ground of juvenility as well as on ground of question of jurisdiction of the child protection court as child protection court is not competent to conduct trial of juvenile offenders.

The accused juvenile was charged for stabbing 18-year student of a public school on October 20, 2018 and case was registered at PS Gulbahar u/s. 302 PPC.