UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Suspends Imprisonment Of Juvenile

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 06:33 PM

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court suspends imprisonment of juvenile

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Waqar Ahmad Seth Thursday suspended 10-year imprisonment of a juvenile accused Eshaque of Haji camp Peshawar, awarded by the Child Protection Court Peshawar and granted forthwith bail by furnishing two sureties of Rs 400,000

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Waqar Ahmad Seth Thursday suspended 10-year imprisonment of a juvenile accused Eshaque of Haji camp Peshawar, awarded by the Child Protection Court Peshawar and granted forthwith bail by furnishing two sureties of Rs 400,000 .

The Child Protection Court Peshawar on March 20 awarded 10-year imprisonment to a child u/s. 302 (c) PPC. The CJ suspended the conviction on ground of juvenility as well as on ground of question of jurisdiction of the child protection court as child protection court is not competent to conduct trial of juvenile offenders.

The accused juvenile was charged for stabbing 18-year student of a public school on October 20, 2018 and case was registered at PS Gulbahar u/s. 302 PPC.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Peshawar Peshawar High Court Student March October 2018 Court

Recent Stories

USCIRF report: India can no longer hoodwink Int'l ..

22 minutes ago

AC tested positive for COVID-19

3 minutes ago

ECNEC approves four major development projects

31 minutes ago

KP Govt appeals people to stay at home; encourage ..

3 minutes ago

Debris of missing Canadian NATO helicopter 'found ..

3 minutes ago

Father, two daughters killed in house collapse

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.