Chief Justice Peshawar High Court to inaugurate Child Protection Court in Ghalanai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Justice Peshawar High Court is organizing a function on Saturday to virtually inaugurate Child Protection Court in Ghalanai, Mohmand district.

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court will be chief guest on the occasion.

Judges of PHC , District Judiciary , Registrar PHC and Directors of Secretariat Distrct Judiciary will be present on this occasion.

The Child Protection Court is setup to ensure expeditious, sensitive and fair justice to the children of the province.

The Child Protection Courts were already functional in Peshawar, Mardan and Abbottabad, as required by the Juvenile Justice System Act, 2018, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Protection and Welfare Act, 2010 and the constitution of Pakistan.