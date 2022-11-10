UrduPoint.com

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Visits Shalimar Garden, Reviews Renovation Work

Faizan Hashmi Published November 10, 2022 | 08:08 PM

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court visits Shalimar Garden, reviews renovation work

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Justice Qaiser Rasheed and Justice S M Atiq Shah on Thursday paid a surprise visit to the Shalimar Garden in a suo moto case and reviewed the renovation and restoration work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Justice Qaiser Rasheed and Justice S M Atiq Shah on Thursday paid a surprise visit to the Shalimar Garden in a suo moto case and reviewed the renovation and restoration work.

Expressing satisfaction over the restoration work, the CJ appreciated Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali and the concerned officials, including of City Metropolitan who were also praised for their performance.

The CJ PHC visited all parts of Shalimar Garden and reviewed the work. Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali, Director General of Capital Metropolitan Arshad Ali Zubair, Director State Management Mian Anisur Rehman, Director Finance Shaukat Khan, Rehman Khattak, Axin Hidayat Khan, Garden Supervisor Muhammad Ali and Tariq Shah Focal Person Peshawar High Court were also present on this occasion.

On this occasion, the Chief Justice Qaiser Rasheed and Justice SM Atiq Shah along with mayor Peshawar also planted saplings in the garden.

It is to mention here that the CJ Qaiser Rashid Khan took a suo moto notice against the construction of a marriage hall in Shalimar Garden with a view to providing entertainment facilities to the people of Peshawar.

The CJ ordered that the marriage hall should be removed and the garden be opened to the public in its original condition.

