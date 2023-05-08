UrduPoint.com

Chief Justice, Peshawar High Court(PHC), Justice Musarrat Hillali Administers Oath To Newly Elected Cabinet Of POWA

Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2023 | 07:07 PM

A delegation of newly elected cabinet members of the Prosecution Officers Welfare Association (POWA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday called on the Chief Justice, Peshawar High Court(PHC), Justice Musarrat Hillali.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :A delegation of newly elected cabinet members of the Prosecution Officers Welfare Association (POWA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday called on the Chief Justice, Peshawar High Court(PHC), Justice Musarrat Hillali.

Sangeen Shah District Public Prosecutor newly elected President POWA extended his gratitude to Justice Hillali and thanked her for sparing time for the association.

He also shared matters of common interest relating to the prosecution department throughout KP.

The Chief Justice congratulated the new office bearers of POWA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and desired their effective role in the dispensation of justice.

She also assured that issues relating to the prosecution department will be looked after in coordination with all stockholders.

