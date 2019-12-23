Chief Justice PHC assures protection of minorities rights

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Chief Justice Peshawar High Court,Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth and Hon'ble Judges on Monday celebrated Christmas function with Christian employees of the Peshawar High Court Peshawar and assured them protection of minorities rights as enshrined in the constitution.

The gathering was attended by Principal Officers and staff.

Chief Justice wished a merry and joyous Christmas to the Christian community and expressed that the Christian community is playing a crucial role in national and economic development of the country, says a press release.

He said that Minorities give the message of joy, forgiveness, peace, brotherhood, and harmony.

He said that the rights of the Christians and all the minorities would be protected and urged them to perform their duties to the best of their ability. He extended full cooperation and support for their religious activities. During the occasion, Pastor William and Pastor Shahid stressed on the importance of the message of Christmas and the sacrifices.

After a Christmas Cake cutting ceremony along with the Christian employees and Pastor William At Peshawar High Court he greeted Christian community on their religious festival and said that being Pakistani, the joy of all the communities are collective. In the end, his lordship distributed presents amongst the employees.